BITTO Price Reaches $0.16 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. BITTO has a total market cap of $484,711.95 and approximately $51,809.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITTO coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITTO has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.23 or 0.00335235 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001042 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.44 or 0.00982840 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO (BITTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

