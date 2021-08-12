BitTube (TUBE) Market Cap Reaches $1.83 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $5,174.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTube has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.82 or 0.00581997 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 318,179,417 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

