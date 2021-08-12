Bitzeny (ZNY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $274.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $135,872.06 and approximately $274.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00373516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.