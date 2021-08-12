BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,467.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $478,473.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,373 shares of company stock worth $3,409,460 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.