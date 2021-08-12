Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.82

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.82 and last traded at $71.21, with a volume of 188568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKH. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 32.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

