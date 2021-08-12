Black Stone Minerals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,611 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,956% compared to the typical daily volume of 127 call options.

BSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.94%.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

