BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.50 million-$107.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.30.

Shares of BL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.10. 132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,167. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $72.24 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.95.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $1,039,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,922,244.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,857 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,860. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

