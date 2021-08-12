BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.53 million.BlackLine also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.
NASDAQ BL traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $111.10. 132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.95.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.30.
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
