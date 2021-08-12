BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.53 million.BlackLine also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.

NASDAQ BL traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $111.10. 132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.30.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $1,039,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,379 shares in the company, valued at $17,922,244.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,857 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,860 over the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

