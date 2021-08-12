BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,786 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,156,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BGT opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

