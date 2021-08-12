BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 122.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,301 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BME. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $48.72 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

