BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.60

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and traded as high as $14.02. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 61,881 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.