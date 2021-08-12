BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.60

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and traded as high as $14.02. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 61,881 shares changing hands.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)
BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.
