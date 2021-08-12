BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.80

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and traded as high as $15.20. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 52,597 shares traded.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
