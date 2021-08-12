Blakecoin (BLC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 52.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $12,892.29 and $26.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,409.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.86 or 0.06881072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $606.20 or 0.01365018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00373484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00134693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.83 or 0.00578323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.33 or 0.00347516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00301022 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

