Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Shares Down 2.7%

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.27). 14,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 71,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257 ($3.36).

The company has a market capitalization of £188.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 259.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

About Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

