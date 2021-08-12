Blank Wallet Trading Down 13.9% This Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $498,196.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00046598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00143738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00152819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,517.01 or 1.00241817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00867659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.