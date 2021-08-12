Blend Labs (BLND) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BLND opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

BLND has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

