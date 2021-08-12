BLink (BLINK) Price Tops $0.0385

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLink has a total market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $255,123.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,382 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

