Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 3.85. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

