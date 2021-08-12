Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%.

BLNK stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,138,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,563. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 3.85. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

A number of analysts have commented on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital cut shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

