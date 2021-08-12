Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

NASDAQ BLNK traded down $3.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 63,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,369. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 3.85. Blink Charging has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.