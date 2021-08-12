Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $34.84. Blink Charging shares last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 70,776 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 708.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 101,570 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.78.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

