BlitzPick Price Tops $0.0019 (XBP)

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. One BlitzPick coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. BlitzPick has a total market cap of $744,667.21 and $1,479.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001157 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00034880 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00037231 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000962 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BlitzPick Profile

BlitzPick (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPick using one of the exchanges listed above.

