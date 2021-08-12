BlitzPredict Market Cap Hits $808,819.28 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One BlitzPredict coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $808,819.28 and $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001158 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00035578 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00037212 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000964 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BlitzPredict Coin Profile

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

BlitzPredict Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

