Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Million (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for $2.65 or 0.00005911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.34 or 0.00888365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00109858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00151110 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,474,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,326,380 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

