Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002116 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and $14,970.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00047654 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00023359 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008858 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,928,928 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

