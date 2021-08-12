Blockpass (PASS) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $535,283.26 and $444.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00056385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.38 or 0.00885617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00111739 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

