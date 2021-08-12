Blockzero Labs (XIO) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $202,331.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.94 or 0.00890795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00111912 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

