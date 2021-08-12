Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will post sales of $241.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.80 million and the lowest is $232.83 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $200.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $974.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $952.80 million to $993.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 167.47% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BE shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Shares of BE stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 3.49.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,719 shares of company stock worth $1,825,696 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after buying an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,420,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 150,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,445,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 102,929 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

