Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Head to Head Analysis

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blue Sphere and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83

CEVA has a consensus target price of $59.83, indicating a potential upside of 32.05%. Given CEVA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A CEVA -4.72% -0.76% -0.64%

Volatility & Risk

Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.81, suggesting that its stock price is 681% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Sphere and CEVA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CEVA $100.33 million 10.33 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,544.00

Blue Sphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CEVA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CEVA beats Blue Sphere on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

