bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.94) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.95). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.83) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. bluebird bio’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,498. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32. bluebird bio has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $63.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

