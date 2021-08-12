B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $556.77

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 556.77 ($7.27) and traded as high as GBX 564 ($7.37). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 556.20 ($7.27), with a volume of 1,408,753 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BME shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 568.33 ($7.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 556.77. The company has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.38%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

About B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

