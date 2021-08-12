BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BMTX traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 93,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,131. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.88. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BM Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of BM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

BMTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.