BMO Capital Markets Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$8.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEYUF. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.75 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

PEYUF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,912. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

