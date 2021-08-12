BMO Capital Markets Increases Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$60.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stelco to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB upped their price target on Stelco from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.56.

TSE:STLC traded up C$2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,612. The stock has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -262.67. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.69.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

