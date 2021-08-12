BMO Capital Markets Raises Datto (NYSE:MSP) Price Target to $31.00

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Get Datto alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Datto has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Datto will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $387,058.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,559.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,363 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,370.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Datto by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $6,156,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.