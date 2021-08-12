BMO Capital Markets Raises Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$62.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to C$62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.91.

TSE EMA traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$58.91. 1,642,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$59.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.95 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0857872 EPS for the current year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

