BMO Capital Markets Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$22.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SMMCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of SMMCF remained flat at $$15.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.41. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.