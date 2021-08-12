Bodycote (LON:BOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $950.00

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.41) and last traded at GBX 944.25 ($12.34), with a volume of 10060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 943 ($12.32).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 845 ($11.04).

The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 872.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.84%.

Bodycote Company Profile (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

