BOLT Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, BOLT has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $130,295.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00056131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.23 or 0.00880574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00110400 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001961 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.