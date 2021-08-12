BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Cap of $2.86 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.16 or 0.00007186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $2.86 million and $237,723.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,923.64 or 0.99765553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00030944 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00069873 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001020 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014575 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,130 coins and its circulating supply is 904,342 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

