Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNE shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reiterated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

BNE stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.02 and a 1-year high of C$6.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.41. The stock has a market cap of C$174.04 million and a PE ratio of -7.26.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,280,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,949,911.38. Insiders have purchased 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $174,569 in the last quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

