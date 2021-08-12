boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHHOF. Investec downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded boohoo group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

