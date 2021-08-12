Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Gregory V. Hackman Sells 9,532 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $849,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,960.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory V. Hackman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19.

BOOT traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $88.22. 278,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $93.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

