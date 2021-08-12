Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.70. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,959. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after buying an additional 79,548 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 69,040 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

