Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 552 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,523 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.84. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.