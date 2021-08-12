Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

