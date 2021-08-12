Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,612. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWMN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

