BOX Token (BOX) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $1.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011324 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.13 or 0.00644984 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

