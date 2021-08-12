Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.67.

BYDGF opened at $194.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.08. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $142.78 and a 52 week high of $198.33.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

