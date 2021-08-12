Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Downgraded by Laurentian Bank of Canada to “Hold”

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$257.46.

BYD traded down C$2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$241.47. 33,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,764. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$229.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. The firm has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 112.26. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$184.84 and a 1-year high of C$249.19.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

